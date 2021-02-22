GMB (GMB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22,618.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, GMB has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GMB has a market cap of $1.86 million and $22,618.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMB Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

