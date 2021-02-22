GNY (GNY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $599,757.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. GNY has a market capitalization of $290.38 million and $599,757.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GNY has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00002790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00058280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.56 or 0.00742351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00041051 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00026692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00061743 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00038811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.13 or 0.04396395 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

