GoByte Price Tops $0.0553 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $518,942.51 and approximately $14,015.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,389,782 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

