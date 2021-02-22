Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $42,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.