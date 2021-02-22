goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$140.25.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$125.59 on Friday. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.08 and a 52-week high of C$128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 9.8000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

