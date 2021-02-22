Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GMGSF opened at $13.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

