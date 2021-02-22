Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE opened at $110.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $110.82.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.