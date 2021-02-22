Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 23,436 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

