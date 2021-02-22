Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $27,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,579,000 after acquiring an additional 212,976 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60,792 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 577,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,484,000 after acquiring an additional 89,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $168.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total value of $1,155,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,041.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,609,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.77.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

