Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,343,000 after buying an additional 234,374 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,132,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.37 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.