Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $20.41 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,243 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of PACCAR worth $20,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in PACCAR by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after buying an additional 27,752 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

