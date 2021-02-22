Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 24,243 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,243 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of PACCAR worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.