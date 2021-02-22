Green Dot Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 744 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.46. 6,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 863,669 shares of company stock worth $46,213,027. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 604,870 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 420.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 135,046 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.