Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

GPRE stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

