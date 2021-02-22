Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,287,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day moving average of $187.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

