Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

ESBA opened at $9.82 on Monday. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

Empire State Realty OP Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

