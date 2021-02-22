Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

