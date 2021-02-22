Greenleaf Trust Purchases 139 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,013.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $162.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.76. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

