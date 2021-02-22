Greenleaf Trust Purchases 27,134 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 194.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in China Mobile by 69.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,371,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,274,000 after acquiring an additional 970,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter valued at about $13,291,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter valued at about $6,660,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 28.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after acquiring an additional 122,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,668,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHL opened at $27.51 on Monday. China Mobile Limited has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

