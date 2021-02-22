Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $376.91 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

