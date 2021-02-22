Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $357,462,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,646.2% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $177.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.