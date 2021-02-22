Grove Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

