Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Down 5.2%

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.04 and last traded at $66.20. 1,258,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,719,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRUB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $241,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,370. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

