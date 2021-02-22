GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $207,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.