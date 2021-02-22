GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $186,000 in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.40. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

