GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 314,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 53.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of TD opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

