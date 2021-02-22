GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 460,533 Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 460,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.54% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGR shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Avinger stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Avinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Avinger Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

