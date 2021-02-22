GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 10,628 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after purchasing an additional 399,671 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 634,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 1,408,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of AER stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

