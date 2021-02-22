GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after purchasing an additional 986,561 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,215,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 613,390 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $68.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

