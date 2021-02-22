GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) and Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) Head-To-Head Contrast

GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) and Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

GTX has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of GTX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GTX and Superconductor Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A Superconductor Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GTX and Superconductor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTX -9.76% N/A -26.40% Superconductor Technologies N/A -199.09% -153.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTX and Superconductor Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTX $1.50 million 7.81 -$590,000.00 N/A N/A Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 10.60 -$9.23 million N/A N/A

GTX has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies.

Summary

GTX beats Superconductor Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), low energy blue tooth (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. The company's products include GPS SmartSole, a wearable orthotic insole GPS tracking, monitoring, and recovery solution for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, and autism; Take Along Tracker 4G, a miniature tracking and SOS device; Sole Protector for GPS Smartsole; Take Along Friends & the Invisabelt, a GPS cellular tracking and monitoring device for young children and toddlers; GPSS (ground personnel safety system), a real-real time GPS BLE and near field communications (NFC) monitoring system; and VeriTap, an NFC tag and middleware application to monitor logistics and assets in the supply chain. It also develops and owns LOCiMOBILE, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based real-time tracking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphones, tablets, or wireless devices; and other applications. It serves the consumer, enterprise, and military markets. GTX Corp was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

