Gunma Bank Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,400 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,557 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after acquiring an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $141.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

