Hanger (HNGR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanger stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. Hanger has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $826.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

