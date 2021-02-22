Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 281,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,906,000 after buying an additional 49,588 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,238,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.92. 72,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,976. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

