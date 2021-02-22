Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $894,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Danaher stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.27. 60,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.11 and a 200 day moving average of $222.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.