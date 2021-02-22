Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 199.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.33. 18,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,291. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.