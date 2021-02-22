Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,115 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,115 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 239,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPMD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.64. 57,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,500. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.