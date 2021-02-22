Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.18. 13,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,242. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.