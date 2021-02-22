Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, March 2nd

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 28th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hawkins by 119.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hawkins by 160.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.