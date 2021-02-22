HBC Financial Services PLLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

CMCSA opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

