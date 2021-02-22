HC Wainwright Boosts Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target to $18.00

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Gevo alerts:

Shares of GEVO opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.