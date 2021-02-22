H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

HEES stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 46.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 195,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 62,272 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 280.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 28,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

