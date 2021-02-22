Head to Head Analysis: Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) vs. HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HEXO and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 6 7 3 0 1.81 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO presently has a consensus price target of $1.95, indicating a potential downside of 75.86%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HEXO and Heyu Biological Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 16.29 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -8.40 Heyu Biological Technology $160,000.00 148.42 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of 7.46, indicating that its share price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% Heyu Biological Technology -239.29% N/A -51.82%

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats HEXO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

