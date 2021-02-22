Head to Head Analysis: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for INDUS Realty Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 0 6 4 0 2.40

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 8.19 $3.67 million N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $818.18 million 4.50 $44.49 million $2.03 11.93

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34% Hudson Pacific Properties 2.76% 0.61% 0.29%

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats INDUS Realty Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.