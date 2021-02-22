Head-To-Head Comparison: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) versus TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -1,410.17% N/A -74.36% TELA Bio -158.16% -62.97% -34.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acutus Medical and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $2.84 million 233.36 -$97.04 million N/A N/A TELA Bio $15.45 million 14.71 -$22.42 million ($17.10) -0.92

TELA Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acutus Medical and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60 TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Acutus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.06%. TELA Bio has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Acutus Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding. The company also provides diagnostic and monitoring devices, such as AcQMap 3D Imaging and Mapping Catheter that is used for mapping during the electrophysiology procedures; conventional diagnostic catheters, including multi-polar, steerable, and loop catheters that are used during the mapping and ablation procedures; and reprocessed diagnostic catheters, such as diagnostic, multipole, fixed, steerable, and advanced mapping and imaging catheters. In addition, the company provides access devices, which include AcQRef Introducer that provides stable electrical reference and vascular access; AcQGuide MAX Steerable Introducer, which provides a stable platform for catheter passage and precision placement; and Transseptal Access Products. Further, it offers therapeutic devices, such as AcQBlate FORCE Ablation Catheters, AlCath Ablation Catheters, MedFact Robotic Navigation Enabled Ablation Catheters, Qubic Force, Qubic RF Generator and Pulse Stimulator, and Qiona Pump. The company also provides various software mapping modes comprises single position, supermap, contact mapping, and stereotaxis integration. Acutus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

