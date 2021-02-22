Head-To-Head Contrast: eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) & Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Appian alerts:

This table compares Appian and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $260.35 million 54.85 -$50.71 million ($0.77) -264.75 eGain $72.73 million 5.23 $7.21 million $0.24 51.04

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Appian has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -13.00% -15.16% -8.94% eGain 10.77% 24.89% 9.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Appian and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 3 4 1 0 1.75 eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60

Appian presently has a consensus target price of $101.38, indicating a potential downside of 50.27%. eGain has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.78%. Given eGain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than Appian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Appian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

eGain beats Appian on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. Its principal software markets include business process management systems, dynamic case management, robotic process automation, application platform as a service, and low-code development. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, life sciences, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; and consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.