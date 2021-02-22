Head to Head Contrast: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vail Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts 2.82% 3.91% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Vail Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 6.24 $98.83 million $3.19 95.38

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rush Street Interactive and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vail Resorts 0 10 7 0 2.41

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.08%. Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $263.23, indicating a potential downside of 13.48%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Rush Street Interactive on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington. This segment also operates Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Perisher Ski Resort, and Falls Creek and Hotham Alpine Resort in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Afton Alps in Minnesota, Mount Brighton in Michigan, and Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The company's Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,500 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. Its Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

