Head to Head Review: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF)

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. 7.31% 3.08% 2.02% Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. $399.28 million 0.62 $36.56 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.32 $17.69 million $0.95 16.60

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Risk & Volatility

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Bluegreen Vacations on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2019, it had a land bank of approximately 32.7 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping centers, unicenters, and minicenters. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

