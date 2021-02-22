Head to Head Survey: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kirkland Lake Gold and Entrée Resources

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 1 0 9 0 2.80 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus price target of $69.63, suggesting a potential upside of 94.86%. Entrée Resources has a consensus price target of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 33.21% 21.03% 15.33% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $1.38 billion 6.91 $560.08 million $2.74 13.04 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Entrée Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Newmont Corporation to assess regional exploration opportunities around Newmont's Timmins properties and the company's Holt Complex in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

