Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 244,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

