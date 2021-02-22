HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,597. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $79.07. 632,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,611. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,582.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

